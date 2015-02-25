Southern Baptist Functionary Lays Claim To Your Extraneous Income

According to Southern Baptist Missions Board President David Platt, Christians ought to set for themselves a financial spending cap.

The justification for this principle can be found in the admonition that godliness with contentment is great gain.

Interestingly, Platt is not providing this advice so that you might provide better for yourself in the rocky times ahead likely to result from a declining economy.

Instead, you are expected to give the abundance away (no doubt towards programs from which Pratt's own bottom line will ultimately benefit).

Perhaps the first extraneous expenditure Christians ought to eliminate from their budget should be the purchase of any books published by Pastor Platt.

Secondly, if we are to live our lives in a hyper-Biblical fashion, perhaps Christians should cut donations to Christian organizational bodies found nowhere in Scripture.

The first of these coming to mind might be none other than the International Missions Board of the Southern Baptist Convention.

by Frederick Meekins